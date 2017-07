WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Wellington police are searching for 76-year-old David N. Harrison.

Harrison was last seen this morning at 11:17 at the Sumner County Regional Medical. He was being treated for dementia.

Harrison is wearing a red shirt and gray sweat pants. He is not wearing glasses. If you locate him, please call authorities.

