Wanted: Christopher E. English

Christopher is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Christopher E. English

AKA:

Christopher Eugene English, Sleepy, Tommy Boy English

Born: 1980

Ht/Wt: 5′ 9″ – 210 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo face, head, neck, left and right arm, left and right leg, stomach, chest

