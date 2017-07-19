Super Kansas Cash jackpot climbs to record of $3.44 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot keeps on rising. No ticket matched all numbers in Monday’s drawing, so the jackpot climbs to a new record of $3.44 million for Wednesday.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village player won $3.16 million, a record jackpot at that time. Since that date, 105 tickets have come close to hitting the jackpot by matching the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, to win $2,000.

Most recently, one ticket sold in north central Kansas won $2,000 in Monday’s drawing. Two tickets in the July 15 Super Kansas Cash drawing each won $2,000. Those tickets were sold in southwest and northeast Kansas.

Click Lottery Regions to see the counties included in each region.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.