Super Kansas Cash jackpot climbs to record of $3.44 million

Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot keeps on rising. No ticket matched all numbers in Monday’s drawing, so the jackpot climbs to a new record of $3.44 million for Wednesday.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village player won $3.16 million, a record jackpot at that time. Since that date, 105 tickets have come close to hitting the jackpot by matching the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, to win $2,000.

Most recently, one ticket sold in north central Kansas won $2,000 in Monday’s drawing. Two tickets in the July 15 Super Kansas Cash drawing each won $2,000. Those tickets were sold in southwest and northeast Kansas.

