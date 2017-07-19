Sir Paul is in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several thousand people are flocking to downtown Wichita tonight to see Sir Paul McCartney perform at Intrust Bank Arena.

As the start of the concert grows closer and closer McCartney mania is heating up. The lines have continued to grow outside the arena.

Officials with Intrust Bank Arena say this show is slated to be the biggest concert in the arena’s history. For many fans lining up today, this is their very first time getting to see Sir Paul in person.

KSN’s Chris Arnold caught up with two fans who drove in from Lyons Kansas earlier today. They say they got to actually catch a glimpse of Sir Paul as he showed up to the arena today.

“Hooked up with some people that are used to doing the limo line and whatever, stood over there for an hour and saw Paul come in, drive through, he was leaning out the window waving his hand so that was a cool rush,” said Shane Schneider, Beatles fan.

The show is set to kick-off at 8:00 p.m.

For those looking to avoid having to park downtown, the Douglas Q-LINE is running an extending route right now all the way to Clifton Square in College Hill. Both Douglas and Old Town Q-LINE routes will be providing service until midnight or until one hour after the McCartney Concert wraps up tonight.

