Police working to combat crime along Broadway corridor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six officers with the Wichita Police Department are focusing on crime along the Broadway corridor in Wichita.

The Broadway corridor project runs from 21st Street North to Pawnee and from Water to St. Francis streets.

In two weeks, officers have had 1,300 citizen and 232 business contacts. There have been 154 complaints of crime. Those crimes include drugs, prostitution, larcenies, illegal dumping, and speeding in residential areas.

“First two weeks have been good for the officers. We’ve been on foot patrol for two weeks. Basically, the six officers are going door-to-door, business-to-business contacting everyone in the corridor,” said Sgt. Bob Gulliver, Wichita Police Department.

So far, officers said they are about 85 percent done in canvassing the area. After that, they will start addressing the complaints received by businesses and residents.

“Very well received by residents in the area. They are happy to see us. They are happy about the project. They are happy to see officers have time to address these issues.” said Sgt. Gulliver.

KSN News is out with officers touring the areas of Broadway. Look for more reaction coming up tonight on KSN News.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.