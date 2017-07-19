Northbound 1-235 ramp to eastbound US-54 now open

Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new northbound I-235 exit to eastbound US-54 is now open.

The ramp provides access to West Street. The ramp was one of three that were closed in late June.

The project, known as the Red Project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2019.

To learn more details about the I-235/US-54 Interchange project visit www.235red.org.

