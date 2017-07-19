Kansas communities receive ‘Pathways to a Healthy Kansas’ grants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas communities received grants today to build healthier, sustainable lifestyles.

Colby, Atwood, Bird City, Chanute and St. Francis were the towns selected for the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant program. While Cowley, Dickinson, Geary, Harvey, Lyon and Seward counties were also selected for the funding.

The grants are made possible by Kansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The aim of the funding is to improve healthy eating, active living and tobacco-free lifestyles.

“They’re working within their communities with sites, schools, helping build trails, looking at community gardens just different activities that help the environment to make it a healthier place to live,” explained Virginia Barnes, Director of Blue Health Initiatives.

The grant is for $100,000 but as communities do the work to create a better environment they can apply for an additional $400,000.

