Inmate stabbed at El Dorado Correctional Facility

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Butler County authorities an inmate has been stabbed at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

An inmate was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at the prison Wednesday evening.

The inmate was transported to an outside medical facility to receive further evaluation and treatment.

According to Todd Fertig with the KDOC, no other staff or inmate injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

This story is still developing.

