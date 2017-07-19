Idaho dirt biker impaled

BOISE, Idaho (KTVB) – A Boise, Idaho man is thankful to be alive after being impaled by an eight-foot tree branch while dirt biking.

On Saturday, Jon Francey and some friends were riding dirt bikes in the mountains near Idaho City.

There was a downed tree on the trail. Jon saw it and tried to go around it, but he didn’t make it. The branch ended up just inches away from a major artery.

Jon says the reason he’s alive today is because of his friends.

“The point is that they weren’t going to give up on me,” he said.

Now, Jon Francey has a message for others. He wants others to learn from his experience: to always wear your gear and don’t ride alone.