Great Bend teen injured in ATV accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Department said a Great Bend teen was injured in an accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of E. Lakeview Drive.

According to the sheriff, a 2008 Polaris ATV operated by Nelson Zander, 17, of rural Great Bend was traveling southwest in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve. The ATV slid sideways and rolled two times.

Zander was ejected. He was transported to Clara Barton hospital in Hoisington.

