ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Wells Padgett may not have won his U.S. Junior Amateur match today against Ryan Smith, but the toughness he showed in battling from three down with three holes to play to force a playoff will serve him well as he gets ready to play for Auburn this upcoming year.

The Maize South graduate knows he missed some opportunities, but says it will only serve as a learning experience moving forward.