Drone helps Harvey County Sheriff locate missing elderly man

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The use of a drone helped the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office locate a missing 91-year-old man this morning.

Late Tuesday night, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a man was reported missing. The family was unable to find him, but his vehicle was located by a neighbor in the 3300 block of E. Dutch in Walton.

Two Harvey County sheriff’s deputies and a Hesston police officer searched a quarter-mile around the property. Around 1:15 a.m., Harvey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Stovall was called to pilot an unmanned aircraft system with an infrared camera. Two flights discovered a heat signature. A search team was eventually directed to the area, and the man was located alive under a tree.

“It was critical to saving that guy’s life last night. No doubt about it,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay. “The technology, the ability to put that thing up and to find people and do things like that, is pretty awesome. I feel fortunate that we had access to that technology to be able to deploy it and be successful with it.”

The man was transported to Newton Medical Center where he is recovering from dehydration and injuries.

