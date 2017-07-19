Child left in hot car in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to a child left in a hot car. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Stratford in northeast Wichita.

Emergency personnel arrived and found the child was outside of the vehicle. No word on the condition of the child as of now.

Just before 11 a.m., the temperature in Wichita was around 90 degrees.

