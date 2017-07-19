Information you need to know before tonight’s Paul McCartney concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans attending the Paul McCartney concert at Intrust Bank Arena tonight should be aware of slight entrance adjustments. Currently, Entrance C on the north side of the arena is under construction. Fans attending Paul McCartney can still enter on the north side of the arena through the stairwell located just west of the main entrance doors and construction zone. Entrances A & B on the south side of the arena are still fully operating. Guests arriving on the north side of the arena who do not wish to use a stairwell can use designated walkways available on both the east and west sides to access Entrances A & B on the south side of the arena.

As a reminder, the arena announced new security measures last week that will be in place for this concert. The Arena’s updated bag policy will only allow bags sized 14” long by 14” wide by 6” high or smaller inside the venue. Additionally, backpacks will no longer be permitted at events. Diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted, but will be subject to search and a full security screening prior to entering. The arena utilizes walk-through metal detectors at every entrance for all events. Due to the large crowds expected for the concert and the security checks performed at each entrance, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown.

For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.intrustbankarena.com.

In addition to the downtown City parking lots, parking is also available at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium located at 300 S. Sycamore Street. Free shuttles will offer transportation between the stadium and the arena and shuttles will begin running at 6:00 p.m. Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Coleman Parking Lot at the intersection of Second Street and St. Francis, just north of the arena. For additional information on where to park, visit www.parkdowntown.org.

