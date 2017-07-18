Wichita State to face Cal in Maui Invitational

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State will face California in a Nov. 20 quarterfinal matchup in the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The full eight-team bracket was released Tuesday morning.

The three-day event runs Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 20-22 at the 2,400-seat Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. All games will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

WSU’s clash with Cal will be the second game of the tournament, tipping at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

The WSU-Cal victor faces the winner of VCU and Marquette in a 12:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. HT) semifinal matchup on ESPN. The losers square off later that day on ESPN2 (3 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. HT) in the consolation bracket semifinal.

LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and host Chaminade make up the rest of the field. WSU will meet one of those four teams in the Nov. 22 placement round. The seventh-place game is slated for ESPNU, while the fifth-place, third-place and championship contests all air on ESPN2.

