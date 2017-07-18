Wanted: Meriah D. Hightower

Meriah is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Opiates. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Name: Meriah D. Hightower

AKA:

Meriah D. Duchess, Meriah Dawn Hightower

Born: 1982

Ht/Wt: 5′ 1″ – 110 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo shoulder, right hand (Heaven Knows), neck, left arm (LiL Bit), left ankle (Rose/Butterfly), right arm (Hummingbird), right hip (Unicorn), right calf (Ryan)

