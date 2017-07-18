Talking to Kansas State on Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Wildcats football team got its opportunity to step into the limelight on day two of Big 12 Media Days. There are high expectations for this year’s team, which is projected to be ranked in the top 25 when the initial rankings are released.

Kansas State finished 9-4 last year, but lost to every Big 12 team that finished ahead of them in the standings. But another year of added experience and leadership has this year’s Wildcats confident they can beat the top teams in the league this upcoming season.

