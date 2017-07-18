Streets temporarily renamed in honor of Paul McCartney concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of the record-breaking Paul McCartney concert at Intrust Bank Arena this Wednesday, July 19, the city has approved the temporary renaming of Waterman Street at the intersection of St. Francis to Penny Lane and English Street at the intersection of St. Francis to Abbey Road.

The temporary street renaming’s will remain in effect through the Paul McCartney concert.

Paul McCartney’s concert at Intrust Bank Arena has broken the record for highest grossing performance at the arena. Very limited tickets are still available through Select-A-Seat.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.