Sen. Jerry Moran defends stance to not support GOP health care bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN spoke with one of the senators who was key in bringing the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare to a halt, and he is right here from Kansas.

Senator Jerry Moran joined a short list of Republican lawmakers who opposed the plan.

“It wasn’t the right fix,” says Moran. “It doesn’t work well for Kansas and it seemed to me that it was time to indicate that I would not vote for the bill.”

Though facing criticism from President Donald Trump, Senator Moran is standing his ground on the latest GOP health care bill.

“This is a very diverse country, people have different points of views on lots of things, health care is so important to so many people,” says Moran.

He says it’s something far more people should have a say in, because it’s people’s health and lives at risk.

“This is not a political issue to people, when I talk to Kansans it is not about Republicans and Democrats in regards to their health care. It is about how it would affect them.”

Though Moran will be the first to tell you he is on board with repealing Obamacare, he says it needs to be done in a more transparent process. He calls the latest effort from the GOP an “all or nothing type deal.”

“That is what I have said all along the BCRA was created with a group of apparently 13 senators with no committee hearings, no expert testimony,” added Moran.

Moran is optimistic that not only will Obamacare be replaced, Democrats and Republicans will work together and come up with a better plan.

“The good news here is that the conversation now, as a result of what I and Senator Lee said and did last night is, we are moving toward congressional hearings that would allow a hundred senators of both parties the opportunity to participate in developing what ought to replace the affordable care act.”