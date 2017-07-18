Sedgwick Co. authorities looking for robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an early Monday morning robbery.

The robbery happened at a Waste Connections transfer station in northwest Wichita shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Authorities describe the suspect as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male wearing a mask, dark-colored clothing, carrying a black semi-automatic handgun and a dark-colored backpack.

A witness of the burglary reported seeing the suspect running from the weigh station toward 37th Street North where he left in a white Honda with square headlamps.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, checks and credit card receipts.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Sheriff’s Investigations at 316-660-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

