Q-LINE adjusts routes for Paul McCartney concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Q-LINE trolley will provide enhanced service for the Paul McCartney concert scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Intrust Bank arena.

The Douglas Q-LINE route will extend to Clifton Square starting at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Service for the Douglas and Old Town Q routes will continue through midnight, or at least one hour following the concert on Wednesday. The Douglas route will provide service to the designated park-and-ride lot of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Following the concert, there will be two options for return transportation to the park-and-ride lot. For one hour after the event, a free Q Express bus service will operate from the Wichita Transit center on Emporia Street across from the arena.

The express bus service will travel directly to and from Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. In addition to the express service, the regular Douglas Q-LINE route will provide transportation to the extended Douglas route from Delano to Clifton Square.

Complete route and schedule information is available at www.wichitatransit.org/qline. Riders can also track their trolley in real-time with Wichita Transit’s MyStop Mobile app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

