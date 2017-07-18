Police looking for robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Express Mart in the 500 block of South Market on July 17. The suspect is in his 20’s, and he is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know anything about the suspect, you can contact the robbery section of the Wichita Police Department at 268-4374, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.