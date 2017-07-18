Moundridge company featured at White House ‘Made in America’ week

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – The White House hosted a celebration of what is made in America. All 50 states were on display.

The Grasshopper Mower Company out of Moundridge had their products on display at the White House.

Officials with the company talked about what it meant for the mowers to be chosen to represent the state.

“To be honored by the White House as a leading manufacturer in Kansas when there are so many great companies there, you know, aviation and so much skilled labor there, to be a zero-turn lawnmower is fantastic. We’ve been doing this for 60 years, our company, so it’s a great honor to come to our nation’s capital,” said Trent Guyer, Grasshopper Company marketing coordinator.

