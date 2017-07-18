Michael Soles denied parole, not eligible for another 10 years

Michael Soles (Photo courtesy KDOC)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Michael Soles has been denied parole.

Soles killed three people and injured several others during a shooting rampage almost 41 years ago. He shot multiple people from the balcony of a hotel on August 11, 1976.

Officials say Soles received a 10 year pass, making his next opportunity for parole July 2027. Soles was given the pass because of the serious and violent nature of his crimes.

Officials also say the community has been exceedingly opposed to Soles’ release and Soles has not served a sufficient amount of time in relation to the crimes committed.

