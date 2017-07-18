McConnell AFB Air Refueling Wing gets new commander

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base has a new commander.

At a change of command ceremony, Colonel Albert Miller gave command to Colonel Joshua Olson.

Miller is heading to southwest Asia. Olson will lead the base in preparing for the arrival of the KC-46-A. A task, he says they’re ready for.

“Let there be no doubt, that Team McConnell will expeditiously deliver world-class combat air fueling always, because Team McConnel we are AR,” said Col. Olson.

In case you were wondering, AR is Air Force speak for air refueling.

