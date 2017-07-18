McConnell AFB Air Refueling Wing gets new commander

By Published:
Colonel Joshua Olson is the new Commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base has a new commander.

At a change of command ceremony, Colonel Albert Miller gave command to Colonel Joshua Olson.

Miller is heading to southwest Asia. Olson will lead the base in preparing for the arrival of the KC-46-A. A task, he says they’re ready for.

“Let there be no doubt, that Team McConnell will expeditiously deliver world-class combat air fueling always, because Team McConnel we are AR,” said Col. Olson.

In case you were wondering, AR is Air Force speak for air refueling.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s