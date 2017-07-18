Kansas woman charged with leaving 2 children in hot car

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A woman has been charged with leaving a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old in a hot car at a suburban Kansas City mall. Neither child was seriously hurt.

Thirty-two-year-old Sara Fite, of Olathe, Kansas, was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated child endangerment. She appeared in court Monday afternoon and was released from custody after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. She doesn’t have a listed phone number, and no attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The Kansas City Star reports that paramedics checked the children as a precaution after they were found Saturday in the car outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas. Police say the temperature early Saturday afternoon was 87 degrees.

