Kansas faces skeptical state Supreme Court on school funding

By Published:
Kansas Supreme Court (KSN photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Attorneys for Kansas face an often skeptical state Supreme Court as they prepare to argue that legislators boosted spending on public schools enough this year to provide a suitable education to all children.

The high court is hearing arguments Tuesday from attorneys about a new school finance law phasing in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years. The justices ruled in March that the state’s then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate.

It was the latest in a string of decisions favoring four school districts that sued Kansas in 2010.

The state argues that the increase is sizeable and new dollars are targeted toward helping under-performing students.

Lawyers for the school districts argue that lawmakers fell at least $600 million short.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s