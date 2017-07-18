Kansas faces skeptical state Supreme Court on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Attorneys for Kansas face an often skeptical state Supreme Court as they prepare to argue that legislators boosted spending on public schools enough this year to provide a suitable education to all children.

The high court is hearing arguments Tuesday from attorneys about a new school finance law phasing in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years. The justices ruled in March that the state’s then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate.

It was the latest in a string of decisions favoring four school districts that sued Kansas in 2010.

The state argues that the increase is sizeable and new dollars are targeted toward helping under-performing students.

Lawyers for the school districts argue that lawmakers fell at least $600 million short.

