Kansas 18-year-old gets prison term for causing deadly crash

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A central Kansas 18-year-old has been ordered to spend four years in prison for causing a several-vehicle crash that killed one of the other drivers.

The Salina Journal reports Hunter Burns was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter count while under the influence and six months for aggravated child endangerment. Burns pleaded no contest to both felonies in May.

The judge also ordered Burns to pay $4,500 in restitution to the family of Diane Boos, the 53-year-old Salina woman fatally injured in the crash in August of last year.

Burns’ attorney told the judge his client “was really sorry for what he has done,” that he accepts responsibility and “will try to change his life in a positive manner.”

