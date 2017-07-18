High heat means icy treats for animals at Sedgwick Co. Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the temperature rises, so does the concern for the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

“We provide a lot of different things for animals, and one is ice treats or what you might consider a popsicle,” said Danielle Decker, a zookeeper at the Sedgwick County Zoo. “So today they got some frozen watermelon and some ice treats with some fruit in it.”

Currently the zoo has two baby gorillas that are spending their first summer at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Ceci is five months old and Aleika will be a year old in a couple of weeks.

Decker said Ceci is just now starting to test out the food and the ice treat is a lot of fun for her to try out and taste. Aleika, the older gorilla, has been eating solid foods for a few months.

“They’re very intelligent animals,” said Decker. “So they’re being very smart with their day. They’re relaxing, they are staying in the shade, finding the cool spot in the exhibit.”

If you are interested in seeing the animals enjoy their popsicles, they are fed daily at 1:15 p.m.