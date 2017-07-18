Future WSU student first to get admitted for fall ’18

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the summer winds down, new seniors begin to look forward to their final year of high school. With the anticipation of that diploma often comes the pressure of applying to college.

That’s not the case for an exceptional teen from Cheney High School. Sibel Abul-Fazl is looking forward to a stress-free senior year thanks to an honor that’s all her own.

Sibel had long dreamed of going to Wichita State University and she was determined to be among the first to submit an application for next year’s fall semester.

“I came home at about 12ish and I ran into the kitchen and was like everyone out of my way I need to get to the laptop,” recalled Abul-Fazl.

She is in the top 20 percent of her class and a state qualifier in debate. Her credentials are impressive. Wichita State thought so too.

After Sibel’s school counselor tricked her into coming in for a meeting this summer she learned the news she longed to hear.

“How are you doing Sibel? We just wanted to come by and congratulate you,” said surprise visitor Andrew Miller, Wichita State Admissions. “You are the first Shocker of the fall of 2018 that we admitted.”

“I was kind of speechless at first and then I started crying,” explained Sibel. “What was going through my mind was I don’t have to worry about anymore am I going to get in… what college am I going to have to go to if I don’t get in.”

Sibel plans to major in psychology and she one day hopes to counsel teens.

“It makes me feel great that the admissions team cared about me that much and knows me that well and knows that I love WSU,” added Sibel.

Thousands more will be accepted into next fall’s freshman class, but only Sibel can claim to be the first.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.