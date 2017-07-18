Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye

By Published: Updated:

(CNN) – Doctors in the UK say they found this massive cluster of contact lenses in a woman’s eye.

The 67-year-old woman was scheduled for routine cataract surgery in November. She thought it was dry eye and old age causing her discomfort.

But doctors at Solihull Hospital discovered the real cause while prepping her for surgery: 27 contact lenses were stuck in her right eye.

The woman had been wearing monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years.

Sometimes, she told the surgeons, when she would try to remove a contact from that eye, she couldn’t find it.

The woman’s surgery was postponed after the contacts were removed because of an increased risk of infection.

She returned two weeks later and had the surgery.

The incident was described in an article published in the British Medical Journal earlier this month.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s