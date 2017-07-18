Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye

(CNN) – Doctors in the UK say they found this massive cluster of contact lenses in a woman’s eye.

The 67-year-old woman was scheduled for routine cataract surgery in November. She thought it was dry eye and old age causing her discomfort.

But doctors at Solihull Hospital discovered the real cause while prepping her for surgery: 27 contact lenses were stuck in her right eye.

The woman had been wearing monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years.

Sometimes, she told the surgeons, when she would try to remove a contact from that eye, she couldn’t find it.

The woman’s surgery was postponed after the contacts were removed because of an increased risk of infection.

She returned two weeks later and had the surgery.

The incident was described in an article published in the British Medical Journal earlier this month.