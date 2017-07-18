City Council votes yes to ambulance agreement with Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted five to one on Tuesday to approve an ambulance agreement with Sedgwick County.

Right now, the county has the exclusive contract to provide ambulatory services for the City of Wichita.

The goal of the contract, and an issue city leaders have pushed for, is a 100 percent response time of one hour after a pickup call is made. If the time levels fall below 98 percent the county will either increase staff or use a third-party to help achieve the goal.

The county now has to formally agree to the deal.

