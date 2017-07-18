City Council candidates talk issues facing districts

Wichita City Council candidates gathered to discuss issues that face their districts at a community health forum July 18. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Candidates for Wichita’s City Council met Tuesday to talk about issues facing their districts.

The candidates represented the 1st, 3rd, and 6th districts. Topics included changing the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21, health equity and transportation for second and third shift workers.

Access to healthy foods was the dominating topic of the evening.

“I created the Edible Beauty Project, and that project, what it entails is kind of guerilla gardening, to let a lot of vacant lots have, we can plant edibles, in the hopes of feeding the homeless or people who can’t afford fresh vegetables,” said William Stofer, City Council District 3 candidate.

James Clendenin is also running for City Council District 3 and he agrees that healthy foods are a priority.

“You know I think the priority in our district is to make sure that everybody has access to fresh fruit, vegetables and those types of things,” Clendenin said. “The things our kids are going to need to grow up healthy, and productive in society.”

The city’s election will be November 7.

