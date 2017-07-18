Wichita City Council approves Delano upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s City Council members approved nearly $30 million to go to the Delano District and Lawrence Dumont Stadium on Tuesday.

Two thirds of the TIF project would turn the stadium into a combination baseball park and soccer field that would have the ability to host more concerts and festivals.

The remaining $10 million would be spent on street maintenance, parking and paths.

Most of the money will come by diverting property taxes, while around $10 million will come from special bonds.

