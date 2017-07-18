Caught on camera: Man takes kayak from yard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help identifying the suspect who stole a 2010 yellow kayak from a yard in the 3300 block of West Bayview and loaded it into the truck.

If you have any information, you can contact the Wichita Police Department Larceny Section at 268-4234, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111.

