Caught on camera: Man takes kayak from yard

By Published:
Kayak suspect (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help identifying the suspect who stole a 2010 yellow kayak from a yard in the 3300 block of West Bayview and loaded it into the truck.

If you have any information, you can contact the Wichita Police Department Larceny Section at 268-4234, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s