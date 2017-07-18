Aquifer levels could stabilize in next couple of years

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The warnings have gone out for years that the Ogallala Aquifer was being depleted faster that it could be recharged.

Now, there’s good news to report thanks to technology. That was the message behind the governor’s water tour today.

“We’re using less than half,” said farmer Dwane Roth. “We’re at less than 50 percent. Staggering, a staggering amount.”

Roth was able to cut his water use in half thanks to soil moisture probes — in addition to some timely rain — which he’s been using for three years now to regulate irrigation.

“We’ve actually got five Ogallala wells shut off,” he said, demonstrating the direct effect the technology has on the aquifer.

Roth’s 50 percent reduction far exceeds a goal by the Kansas Geological Survey, which says southwest Kansas needs to reduce water use by 28 percent to preserve the aquifer.

“It turns out the aquifer is recharging more than we thought,” said Governor Sam Brownback, “and the technology is such that we can use less water and still produce a crop that yields comparable to what we’ve had in the past.”

The study is meant to show producers that adopting tech can have a long-term impact.

“We need to science the hell out of it,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colver, saying using soil moisture probes will help preserve the aquifer. “We’re doing this with new technology that is actually making the water table sustainable. That’s really cool tech.”

Brownback stressed the importance of acting now to preserve the future of farming.

“How do we pass this on to the next generation and the generation after them to have a chance,” he said, “and can we do it? And the answer is yes we can.”

Officials say that by adopting water conserving technology now, we’re just a couple of years away from reaching sustainable aquifer levels that will last for the next 10 to 20 years.

The Ogallala Aquifer levels dropped a lot during the drought years of 2011 and 2012, but since then, the amount that it’s gone down by has actually been less than the year before. Experts say that shows technology is working.