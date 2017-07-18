2 killed after driver crosses into oncoming traffic

LOUISBURG, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died in a head-on crash south of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as 42-year-old Samuel Deal, of Archie, Missouri, and 24-year-old Tiffany Maimer, of Paola, Kansas. They were killed Monday morning when Deal crossed into oncoming traffic on Kansas 68 west of Louisburg, Kansas. Deal’s sport utility vehicle collided with the car that Maimer was driving.

