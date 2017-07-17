Wichita man sentenced to 2 life terms for sex crimes against children

WICHITA, KAN. – Danny Alexander, 62 of Wichita, has been sentenced for sex crimes committed against children in two separate cases.

On May 30, 2017, a Sedgwick County Jury found Danny Alexander guilty of 2 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child for molesting a 4 to 5 year old boy in 2007 and a 9 year old boy in 2015. Mr. Alexander had a prior conviction from 1992 for an Aggravated Sexual Battery of a boy who was 5 years old at the time of that offense.

On July 13, 2017, District Court Judge Syrios sentenced Alexander to 2 consecutive life sentences that require him to serve a mandatory minimum of 40 years on each case before he would be eligible to go before the parole board. If he is ever released from prison, he will be required to register pursuant to the Kansas Offender Registration Act and he will have lifetime Parole with Electronic Monitoring as a condition of that parole.