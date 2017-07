Sen. Moran comes out against latest GOP health plan

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is not supporting the latest GOP healthcare bill.

Moran, in an email statement Monday night, said he “could not support the previous version of the bill,” and “cannot support this one.”

Moran said members of the Senate should not “put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” and must “start fresh with an open legislative process” to come up with health care solutions.

You can read the complete text of Sen. Moran’s statement below.

Sen. Moran Statement on BCRA Healthcare Bill

“There are serious problems with Obamacare, and my goal remains what it has been for a long time: to repeal and replace it. This closed-door process has yielded the BCRA, which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one.

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy. Furthermore, if we leave the federal government in control of everyday healthcare decisions, it is more likely that our healthcare system will devolve into a single-payer system, which would require a massive federal spending increase. We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”