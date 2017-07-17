1 case of Measles confirmed in Sedgwick Co., results in second case are negative

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) Sedgwick County is taking extra precautions against the measles after at least one case of the virus has been confirmed.

County health officials say the original host is from Butler County and was on a trip home from Romania, and while on a connecting flight from Chicago gave the virus to a Sedgwick county resident.

“If anyone is thinking, ‘hmm I am not vaccinated, for whatever reason I did not get one as a child and maybe I should?’ Yeah, absolutely,” says Adrienne Bryne, MS, Sedgwick County Health Department Director.

This after officials in Sedgwick County are dealing with at least one confirmed case of the measles, even though that person was vaccinated.

“It is a rarity, this a first for us,” says Byrne.

They also were evaluating a child younger than 12 months but thise test results came back negative on Monday evening.

Though county health officials believe the majority of people in the county are vaccinated, they’re reminding you of what the symptoms could be to a very contagious virus.

“They will have runny nose. Their eyes can be red. Pretty high fever and then symptoms 3-4 days later because it is a rash that appears around the head the neck the trunk and generally spreads on down,” says Byrne.

The Sedgwick county person who was diagnosed set off a chain of events, prompting health officials to extensively look at their whereabouts between July 10th through the 13th,

They say the businesses are clear because the virus is only alive on the surface outside the body for little more than half an hour.

Someone showing symptoms can show them anywhere from 7-21 days and is only contagious four days before and four days after diagnosis.

The good news is that the original Sedgwick county host should be clear from spreading.

Byrne says, “Anyone else that was going to come down with measles would have already shown symptoms.”