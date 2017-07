Wells Padgett graduated from Maize South this past spring, and now the high school state champion is getting ready to golf for the Auburn Tigers.

Before he heads down to Alabama, he is playing in this week’s U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Flint Hills National Golf Course in Andover. Wells shot a 4-under 67 in his opening round of the tournament. He also had plenty of family and friends rooting for him along the way.