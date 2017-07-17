Impressive first day of U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the first day of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Flint Hills National Golf Club, there were new records and locals near the top of the leaderboard. And if the performances in the opening round were any indication, this is going to be a great week out in Andover.

Former Maize South Maverick and future Auburn University golfer Wells Padgett got off to a nice start, shooting a 4-under 67. That puts him tied for fifth, four strokes behind day one leader Brandon Mancheno, who set a course record with an 8-under 63. Stroke play continues tomorrow before match play gets underway on Wednesday.