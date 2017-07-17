Football star victim in weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two shootings in Wichita last weekend left two people dead, including a semi-pro football player.

The Wichita Police Department says three suspects opened fire at an apartment in the 500 block of Laclede Street Saturday afternoon, killing 19-year-old Timothy Golden.

Darrell Nave is the Head Coach for the Kansas Cougars, a local semi-pro football team, which Golden played for.

Nave says Golden signed with the team in June of 2016, to play Tight End.

He says the team would regularly practice at the old Wichita Southeast High School.

It was on the turf where, Nave says, Golden’s competitive spirit would stand out.

“Happy-go-lucky, every time you saw him he had a smile on his face, hard worker and energetic,” said Nave.

It’s those words that Nave used to describe a player he’s coached and gotten to know over the past year.

“Worked really really hard, he always wanted to do his best to show the coaches he deserved to be on the field,” said Nave.

Which is why Nave is still trying to grasp the events that took place last weekend.

He says he found out about the shooting as he was leaving work on Saturday.

Nave says he was initially shocked, because he truly didn’t believe this could happen to one of his players.

“There have been tons of senseless murders this year and the past years but when it hits home it really strikes pretty hard, It has been tough, like I said, these last couple days have been pretty tough,” said Nave.

Nave says he last saw Golden about three weeks ago, after the team played in the championship game for their league.

He says he still remembers their last conversation.

“Big thing that sticks to me is he said coach, next year I’m going to come play defense and I’m going to be the best defensive player you got,” said Nave.

Nave says they are looking at getting some kind of decal made for their helmets as a way to memorialize Golden, when they play next season.

Wichita Police have arrested one suspect in the case, 18-year old Richie Randle.

They say they are looking for two other people who they believe are connected with the shooting.

Police tell KSN they do not believe that the shooting was gang-related. They would not comment on a possible motive at this time, though they said there were indications that the victim may have known the suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, or know the suspects, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.