Feeling hot? We check out Wichita’s water playgrounds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you were outside Monday you felt that Kansas sun. We sent out our own ray of sunshine, KSN photojournalist Raoul Cortez to check out some of the Wichita water playgrounds. Want to check them out? See map below.

Layra McIntyre was out today. “We had some friends coming to the park and they invited us out,” said Layra. “We’ve been to big pools and we live near a big pool, but sometimes it’s fun to just change it up and give the kids a different environment, just a different experience.”

We also ran into Bobby Sturchio. “My kids come out here because it was getting hot. I have a neighbor that comes over with me. And they just love playing out here. Most of the little ones, even these two right here, they don’t know how to swim yet so it’s that this “splash park” getting a way to cool down and play and still have fun. They don’t actually have to be over their head in the water, where you constantly have to watch them with that many kids around. So it’s a lot better.”

MAP | WICHITA WATER PLAYGROUNDS

List of Wichita Water Playgrounds:

Buffalo Park , 10201 Hardtner, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

, 10201 Hardtner, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Old Town Plaza , 301 N Mead, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

, 301 N Mead, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fairmount Park , 1647 N Yale, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

, 1647 N Yale, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Lincoln Park , 1323 S Topeka, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

, 1323 S Topeka, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Osage Park , 2121 W 31st St S, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

, 2121 W 31st St S, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Riverside Central Park, 720 Nims, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.