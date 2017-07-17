Feeling hot? We check out Wichita’s water playgrounds

By Published: Updated:
Riverside Park water playground in Wichita, Kansas (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you were outside Monday you felt that Kansas sun. We sent out our own ray of sunshine, KSN photojournalist Raoul Cortez to check out some of the Wichita water playgrounds. Want to check them out? See map below.

Layra McIntyre was out today. “We had some friends coming to the park and they invited us out,” said Layra. “We’ve been to big pools and we live near a big pool, but sometimes it’s fun to just change it up and give the kids a different environment, just a different experience.”

We also ran into Bobby Sturchio. “My kids come out here because it was getting hot. I have a neighbor that comes over with me. And they just love playing out here. Most of the little ones, even these two right here, they don’t know how to swim yet so it’s that this “splash park” getting a way to cool down and play and still have fun. They don’t actually have to be over their head in the water, where you constantly have to watch them with that many kids around. So it’s a lot better.”

MAP | WICHITA WATER PLAYGROUNDS

List of Wichita Water Playgrounds:

  • Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Old Town Plaza, 301 N Mead, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
  • Fairmount Park, 1647 N Yale, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Lincoln Park, 1323 S Topeka, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Osage Park, 2121 W 31st St S, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Riverside Central Park, 720 Nims, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s