Cops: Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn’t pregnant

This July 9, 2017 photo shows a home in Colerain Township, Ohio, that was the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday, July 8, at a gender reveal party. Colerain Township police said multiple gunmen opened fire at the house party. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who claimed to have lost her baby during a deadly shooting at her gender reveal party in suburban Cincinnati wasn’t even pregnant, police said Monday.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said investigators only have speculation about why the woman claimed to be pregnant, but he did not disclose the speculation.

The woman had told local news organizations she lost her unborn child after she was wounded in the leg. She was treated at a hospital for the wound.

Police said their investigation is being impeded by “leads known to be lies” that are wasting time that could be spent following more productive leads.

“From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution,” police said.

One person was killed and eight people, including three children, were wounded in the shooting when two men opened fire July 8 inside a home to learn the gender of the supposedly expectant mother’s child.

A 22-year-old Indiana woman, Autum Garrett, was the only person killed.

Police haven’t identified the gunmen or their motive.

An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Investigators found an unloaded handgun in the front yard of the small, single-story home. It’s being examined at a crime lab, the police spokesman said.

