Bethany College probation removed

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – Bethany College received official notification Monday that the board of directors of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has removed the college from probation and reaffirmed the college’s accreditation.

The HLC board of directors made its decision at its June 29 meeting. The official letter from the HLC stated that the college was removed from the sanction of probation and placed the college on the “Standard Pathway.”

The college was placed on probation in June 2015 for not meeting compliance criterion relating to finances and operational processes. The college remained fully accredited while on probation.

A team from the commission visited the school in November 2014 and recommended in February that the college be placed “on notice,” which is the commission’s lowest level of sanction.

