B-29 ‘Doc’ to get permanent home in Wichita

KSNW-TV Published:
World War II B-29 bomber "Doc" takes to the skies after 60 years on Sunday, Jul7 17, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Dylan Dietz)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Doc’, the B-29 restored to flying condition has a new home in Wichita that will feature a 32,000 square foot hangar and Education Center. Doc’s Friends, Inc. announced plans for the new location at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport Monday.

Chairman Jeff Turner said that after 16 years of dedicated hard work that culminated in the return to flying status one year ago, “Doc’s legacy and the legacy of volunteers will forever call Wichita Home.”

The facility will include 24,000 square foot of hangar space and will be used as a working maintenance facility where the public can watch crews maintain Doc with hands-on learning experiences.

While more than $4.5 million has been raised for the project, the final phase of the fundraising is open to the public through a brick memorial paver program and a Kickstarter campaign.

Construction on the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center is expected to begin in September of this year and be completed in September of 2018.

For picture, plans and details, visit the Doc’s Friends website at B-29doc.com.

