Attempted robbery of Wichita McDonald’s ends when employee walks away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An attempted robbery of the McDonalds on North Broadway in Wichita Sunday night ended when the employee walked away from the suspect.

Police say a man in his mid-30’s walked up to the drive-through window and pointed a handgun at an employee of the restaurant.

That employee then walked away from the window and the suspect turned and fled on foot. There was no loss to the store and no injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

