Wingnuts fall to Sioux Falls 1-0 in series finale

WICHITA, Kans. (July 15, 2017) – Burt Reynolds hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning for the game’s only run, as the Sioux Falls Canaries salvaged the series finale with a 1-0 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Wichita (38-17) had plenty of chances against Sioux Falls starter Miles Nordgren (3-3), recording hits in each of the first seven innings, but three double plays eliminated several scoring opportunities. Nordgren worked eight scoreless frames, striking out five without walking a batter.

The homer by Reynolds spoiled an excellent performance from Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (6-3), who tossed seven innings and allowed just four hits. The Canaries (26-29) threatened to add to their lead in the top of the seventh when they put two runners in scoring position with nobody out, but Medina got a strikeout, fielder’s choice groundout and a popup to escape the jam unscathed. Josh Goossen-Brown and James Campbell then fired zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

In the ninth, the Wingnuts drew a trio of walks to load the bases with two outs against Canaries closer Jose Ortega. But Richard Prigatano’s sharp grounder found the glove of Sioux Falls third baseman Louis Mele, securing Ortega’s tenth save of the season.

The Wingnuts will be off on Monday, as they prepare for the first leg of their NBC World Series road trip down in Grand Prairie against the Texas AirHogs. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 pm. All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.