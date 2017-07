WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to public records, a Wichita man was booked early Sunday on suspicion of murder.

Richie Randle, 18, was arrested in northeast Wichita sometime on Saturday.

This story is still developing. More details will be released when they become available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.